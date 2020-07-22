David Winn Johnson (May 25, 1954 – July 14, 2020)

David Winn Johnson, 66, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home in Green River, Wyo.

He was born on May 25, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of “Johnny” Vivian Oliver Johnson and Frances Lucille Cooper Johnson.

David attended Clearfield High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He worked as a shop maintenance technician for Black Butte Coal until his retirement in 2007.

David enjoyed spending his time playing the guitar, fishing, rock collecting, and going on adventures into the county.

Survivors include his stepmother, Evelyn Johnson of Green River; son Josh Johnson of Ogden, Utah; daughters Christina Johnson of Michigan, Jacky Clement of Green River; half brother Chuck Warner of Green River; grandchildren Avanell Safford, David Safford, Aiden Johnson, Morgan Johnson; as well a several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marcia Sandy, and brother Grant.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com