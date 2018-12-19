Davidson Family Dental Congratulates Winners of the 2018 Hunting Album

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Davidson Family Dental gives their congratulations as they announce the winners of the 2018 Davidson Family Dental Hunting Album.

Each of the winners received a $50 gift card to Sportman’s Warehouse.

There were four separate categories, including best male hunting photo, best female hunting photo, best kids hunting photo, and best overall hunting photo.

Wyatt Yenney won the best male photo, Mackenzie Cordova won the best female photo, Koltin Gunyan won the best kids photo, and Maddie Pugmire won the best overall photo.