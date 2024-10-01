Davis, Bertagnolli Named EA Students of the Month

GREEN RIVER – With the first full month of school in the books, Expedition Academy has announced the two students selected for its Student of the Month honor.

Taylor Bertagnolli and Rylyn Davis were selected through staff and student input received throughout the month. According to the school, one boy and one girl receive the Student of the Month honor for displaying hard work and dedication to the school and the community. Only 18 students earn the Student of the Month honor during the school year, with recognition starting in September and ending in May.

Students of the Month honorees receive a certificate and are recognized during the school’s Friday morning student meeting, along with having their photos posted at Expedition Academy’s entrance and on its website. The honorees also receive gift certificates from Arctic Circle.