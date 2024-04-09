Davy Lee Herd (June 10, 1936-April 01, 2024)

Forever in our Hearts, Davy Lee Herd, 87, of Florence, Montana, passed away at his son’s home in Missoula, Montana on April 01, 2024. He was born on June 10, 1936, in Rock Springs to mother Edith Herd (Robinson) and George Pearson Herd.

Davy’s father George was blinded at 19 in a car accident. George met Edith at a Denver hospital when he had an unsuccessful surgery in an attempt to restore some of his vision. George and Edith eventually moved to Winton where Davy was born.

Davy’s childhood was very modest as his parents worked hard just to make enough money to provide a roof over their heads and nourishment for their stomachs. During the cold winters, Davy would help his family persevere in the modest living conditions by walking the nearby train tracks and gathering chunks of coal, that had fallen off the coal-hauling train cars during transport, to take back to their house to be burned in the stove and warm the house.

Even as a young child, Davy had a sense of invincibility. He would position a dishtowel on his back and around his neck, taking the role of Superman or Captain Marvel. In this role, he would often stand in the middle of a main street in front of his house and hold up his hand to stop the mini-buses carrying coal miners to the mines. On one occasion, Davy decided to try further test his superpowers of stopping and standing dead center of the railroad tracks that ran right past his small dirt floor house, and once again raised his hand to stop a slow-moving oncoming steam engine. In Davy’s later words, “The train engineer managed to stop and get out to give me hell, and when my mother showed up, all hell broke loose.” When Davy was finally old enough to enter the first grade, his folks, as well as local bus drivers and train engineers, were elated to get Davy (in his Superman persona) off of the streets and railroad tracks and into a classroom.

In the fourth grade, Davy and his family moved to Rock Springs, where his mother continued to professionally play piano and father tuned pianos in western Wyoming after receiving specialized training provided by the State of Wyoming Rehabilitation. Even though Davy’s father was blinded at the age of 19 from a car accident, he took the time to teach Davy the art of fishing and hunting. Later in life Davy became an avid big game hunter, largely to provide meat for his family, and enjoyed many seasons hunting with his brother Georgy, father, and eventually several lifelong friends he had met through work.

During Davy’s junior high and high school years in Rock Springs, he became well known and respected for his integrity friendliness, and uncanny physical abilities in almost all sports including track, basketball, baseball, wrestling, and especially football. As a seventh-grade school baseball player, Davy’s ability to bat the ball well out of the field and into the picture windows of some houses located near the baseball field. Fortunately, on at least three occasions, the school absorbed the expenses and made amends. During this same period (1950) Davy earned the championship wrestling title of the Rock Springs Junior High School and set the Junior High Track broad jump track record at 19′ 11.5″, which stood until the junior high and high school were merged in 1985. Davy was voted prom king his senior year and continued to excel as a Rock Springs Tiger football player, which was noticed by many college football recruiters. Davy received offers to play football on full scholarships for the University of Wyoming, University of Utah, BYU, Colorado University, A&M University, Dartmouth University, and Colorado State University.

In August 1955 Davy met Connie at a dance at the Rock Springs Armory just before leaving to play football and attend college at the University of Utah. After his first year of college and playing football at the University of Utah, he and Connie were married in September 1956. Following their marriage, Davy told his coach he would not be coming back to the University of Utah to play football unless he could bring his wife, stating “No Connie, no college.” Without hesitation, the coach told him to get his ass down there and be on the field Saturday morning, the day after his wedding.

Davy’s college football playing unfortunately ended when after the coach had blown a whistle to end a play during a practice scrimmage, a teammate tackled Davy at full force when he did not expect it, causing severe damage to the cartilage in his knee. Davy left the University of Utah in May 1957 after injury hampered his ability to play football.

In March 1957, Davy secured a full-time position with Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Company. Davy’s telecommunication marketing, sales, and management career lasted nearly 35 years taking him, Connie, and their four children to several new cities including Rock Springs, Cheyenne, Riverton, Denver, and finally Phoenix, Arizona, where he retired in 1991. Davy was well respected by all he managed, worked with, and served in his various positions. He made many lifetime bonds during his career. In 2003, Davy and Connie moved to Florence, Montana to be close to family and finish out their retirement years.

Davy was preceded in death by his parents George and Edith Herd; sister Annabelle; son Steven T. Herd; and great-grandson Ashton Griffin.

He is survived by his “Wonder Woman” wife Connie (Goddard) Herd; brother George Herd and sister-in-law Verlene Herd; his children Troy Herd (wife Marife, Debbie Burchett (husband Tony) and Lee Herd (wife Elizabeth); his grandchildren Sarah (husband Wyatt), Valen (wife Christina), Charitie (wife Deanne), Brandon (wife Grace), Zgene (husband Ryan), Cloe, Christian, Jess (wife Alicia), Jerrod, Trevor, Ayden, and Connor; his great-grandchildren Peter, Luke, Anna, Lizzy, Naomi, Mickenzie, Presley, Erika, Joey, Kadence, Gavin, Izzy, Rory, Nolan, Bradon, and Logan; and his great neighbors Bill and Francis.

A celebration of life to remember Davy, a man of great honor who provided nothing but unconditional love to all who had the privilege of knowing him will take place July 3, 2024, at Burnt Lake, near Boulder, with any family and friends who wish to celebrate and honor him at one of his favorite places.