Dawn Michelle Stieglitz (Sept. 5, 1962 – June 7, 2025)

Dawn Michelle Stieglitz, lovingly known as Michelle, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2025, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, at the age of 62.

Michelle was born on September 5, 1962, in Casper, to Robert and Dawna Seilbach. She spent her childhood in Wyoming where her outgoing spirit, and love for connection began to shine early on. These traits would remain with her throughout her life and leave a lasting impression on everyone she met.

She spent most of her working life as a Radiologic Technologist, Michelle brought care, professionalism, and warmth into every workplace she was part of. She was deeply appreciated by colleagues and patients alike, not just for her skill, but for the humanity she brought to the profession.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She had a talent for storytelling that kept everyone interested and engaged. Michelle was a true social butterfly charismatic, vibrant, and full of energy. Whether she was tending to her flower garden, cooking a new experimental meal, or sharing a conversation, she created moments people cherished.

Michelle is survived by her loving partner Jeffrey Smith; her daughters Carlee Stieglitz-Leatham (Jordan Leatham) and Katherine Stieglitz; and her brother Troy Seilbach (Haley). She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Robert and Dawna Seilbach.

A memorial service celebrating Michelle’s life will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 655 N 900 E in Shelley, Idaho. Friends and family are invited to gather and share memories beginning at 2PM. Light refreshments will be provided.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by Buck-Murphy Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to MS Research in Michelle’s honor continuing her legacy of compassion and care.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Dawn Michelle Stieglitz, please visit our flower store.