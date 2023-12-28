Dawn P. Green (March 8, 1960-December 25, 2023)

Dawn P. Green, 63, passed away on Dec. 25, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. She was a former resident of Lincoln, Mont.

She was born on March 8, 1960 in Seattle, the daughter of Oliver H. Martin and Leona Wright.

Dawn attended school in Washington and graduated from the Shoreline High School with the class of 1978.

Most of Dawn’s younger life, she worked as a model and singer in Hollywood. She also worked as an LVN.

She married Douglas J. Green in San Diego, Calif., on Oct. 27, 2012. Together they traveled and made a beautiful life together in Montana as well as Wyoming.

Dawn enjoyed spending her free time being out in nature and traveling; she loved animals and singing every chance she got. Her adventurous spirit will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind.

Survivors include her husband Douglas of Rock Springs; daughter Mercedes Martin-Raya of Escondido, Calif.; brother David H. Martin of Gig Harbor, Wash.; sisters Diana Peterson of Camas, Wash., Denise Peterson of Pleasant Harbor, Wash., and Darcella Evanson of Leander, Texas.

For her final wishes, Dawn has chosen to donate her body to the study of anatomical science and private services will be held at a later date.

