Dawna Seilbach (December 22, 1940 – December 1, 2024)

Dawna Seilbach, 83, passed away, surrounded by her family, into the loving arms of Christ on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at her home. She was a 49 year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Glenrock and Casper, Wyoming.

She was born December 22, 1940 in Laramie, Wyoming; the daughter of Gilson Gardner and Izola Vogel.

Dawna attended schools in Casper and she was a 1959 graduate of Natrona High School and attended school at Casper College.

She married Robert “Bob” Seilbach the love of her life September 2, 1961 in Casper. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2022.

Dawna worked for Real Estate Pros and Brokerage Southwest for many years as a realtor. Formerly she was the co-owner and operator of Elk Street Motel for 13 years.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Dawna loved spending time with family and friends, playing bridge with several groups, gambling, attending St. Christopher’s Circle meetings once a month and was a huge Red Desert Humane Society supporter. Dawna and Bob as a couple felt embraced by the Rock Springs Community and she was loved by many.

Survivors include one son, Robert “Troy” Seilbach and wife Haley of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Michelle Stieglitz and significant other Jeff Smith of Idaho Falls, Idaho; one brother, Steve Gardner of Casper, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Katherine Stieglitz; Carlee Steiglitz Leatham and husband Jordan; Gabrielle Seilbach & husband Jessie Traylor; Taylor Marie Seilbach and Delaney and wife Erika Seilbach; one great-grandchild, Rhett Traylor; several aunts, uncles and cousins, and her much loved cats, Tom and Jerry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert “Bob” G. Seilbach; one brother Jack Gardner.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2024 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

