Dawson Joseph Fantin (January 30, 2006 – September 28, 2024)

With profound sadness, we remember Dawson Joseph Fantin, who departed this life on September 28, 2024, breaking the hearts of his family and friends.

Dawson was joyfully welcomed into this world on January 30, 2006 by his loving parents Paul and Debbie, and his brother James. He attended Sage Elementary, Pilot Butte, and Rock Springs Junior High in Rock Springs. He graduated with honors from Rock Springs High School in 2024. After graduation, Dawson started school at the University of Wyoming, attending on the Trustees’ scholarship.

Dawson had more talents than we can name. He played the piano brilliantly and was an exceptional percussionist in band. He enthusiastically took on the role of drum major during his senior year and portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow as a part of the band’s performances. Through many hours of volunteer work in which he built relationships throughout the community, Dawson earned the Gold Congressional Award. In high school, he was an active member of the National Honor Society and enjoyed playing on the golf team. Dawson was a talented actor. He had the ability to captivate any audience with his many humorous voices or his moving dramatic acting. He loved spending many of his weekends at speech and debate tournaments, where he was awarded many accolades and made friends all across the state. He thoughtfully chose his performance pieces, frequently giving performances advocating for the wellbeing of others. Between rounds, Dawson could be found making new friends and checking up on fellow competitors from around the state. He qualified to the National Speech and Debate tournament all four years of competition.

More than his accomplishments, Dawson will be remembered for who he was and the warmth he spread wherever he went. He had a bright smile and a remarkable ability to make anybody laugh, his brother frequently reminding him what a “goofball” he was. He was an entertainer: At every family gathering, Dawson enjoyed making everyone laugh. He graciously accepted each of his family’s requests for him to perform, especially his mother’s, whether it be his speech and debate pieces, his impressions, or just singing in the car. Dawson could often be found watching scary movies, or walking through haunted houses in the fall. All who knew Dawson know how thoughtful and tenderhearted he was – he always wanted to make sure his family and friends were alright, and he was a fierce mental health advocate and provided support for those around him.

Dawson loved the outdoors, especially spending time on the golf course. He enjoyed many fishing trips with his father, as well as skiing and spending time at their family cabin in Pinedale.

We will forever love and miss you, Daws. Continuing on without you seems unimaginable, but you will live on in the hearts of all who had the joy of knowing and loving you. Rest peacefully.

Survivors include his parents, Paul and Debra Fantin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, James Fantin-Hardesty and wife Kaylee of Loveland, Colorado; five aunts, Janet Goldman and husband Rod; Carey Mattinson and husband Gerald; Debbie Johnson and husband Bob; Cheri Howe and husband Darin; Carolyn Lehl; two uncles, John Kershisnik; John Fantin and Pam McGarvey; fourteen first cousins, Robbie Goldman and wife Carmen; Brian Goldman and wife Kimmie; Morgan Splichal; Tiffany Paradis and husband Dan; Ashton Mattinson; Jonathon Lehl and wife Natalie; Robin Johnson and wife Erika; Christian Johnson and wife Mackenzie; Krista Ferraro and husband Craig; Mitch Fantin; Kyle Howe; Kali Lenhart and husband Baley; Kelci Schutz and husband Will; Vickie Tenniswood and several extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Josephine Fantin; maternal grandparents, John and Eileen Kershisnik and one uncle, John Lehl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with reflection and sharing will be conducted at 4 p.m. Monday October 7, 2024 at the church. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Graveside Services and Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Dawson’s memory to Bitter Creek Speech and Debate, 307 Via Rucce Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901.