Day and Formanek Named Directors of WWCC’s Green River Center

GREEN RIVER — Western Wyoming Community College’s Green River Center has named two directors, Linda Day and Bill Formanek, to provide and enhance educational opportunities in the area.

Linda Day was named Director of the Green River Center and Community Education. Her goals include bringing more activities to the Green River Center and to provide interesting and useful community education courses to the citizens of Green River, Rock Springs and the surrounding area.

“My ultimate goal is to make the Green River Center the center of Green River events. We are a Community College and ‘community’ is our first consideration,” stated Day.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In the few short months that Day has been at the center, she has started an advisory group – who aim to place the Green River Center at the forefront of the community’s mind and help fill the needs of the community.

Day also stated that she was “surprised at how few citizens are aware of this beautiful building and everything it offers. We are happy to take visitors on a tour.”

“The views are amazing and there are meeting rooms, classrooms, a gym, and an amazing performance venue. I’m also working with several educators at the Rock Springs campus to bring their credit classes here so community members can start working on a degree right here at home,” she added.

The second director, Bill Formanek, was named Director of Workforce Development. Formanek visits local businesses in Western’s service area to determine what type of training their employees need to be more successful, and better prepared for future innovation.

The workforce development department offers numerous courses that not only develop the skills of the employee, but provides a way for community businesses to become more efficient and more profitable.

Formanek and Day work together to provide quality educational events and opportunities to Green River and the surrounding area.

Day welcomes comments and ideas for community enrichment classes – classes that are fun and of special interest. She is always searching for people with unique hobbies or talents who are willing to teach that skill others.

Contact Linda Day at 307-873-1301 or lday@westernwyoming.edu. For specialized training for your employees, contact Bill Formanek at bformanek@westernwyoming.edu.