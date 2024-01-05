Day One Recap: Green River and Rock Springs at James Johnson Winter Showcase

CHEYENNE – The Tigers and Wolves basketball teams combine for a 0-4 record on the first day of the James Johnson Winter Showcase.

The Green River girls and boys both played Sheridan. They would drop both games but had solid performances from Brianna Strauss and Theran Archibald. Strauss led the Lady Wolves with 14 points with 12 of those points coming from behind the arc. Archibald had 22 points on the night with two three-pointers and he went 2-2 at the free-throw line.

Rock Springs girls and boys both played Cheyenne East on the Thunderbirds home court. They would also drop both games. Sydnee Harris had a big game for the Lady Tigers. She finished with 16 points and had 12 in the first half. The boys would struggle offensively outside of Je’Von Newman who would led the team with eight points.

Up next for both teams the Green River girls face Worland tomorrow at 9 a.m. and the boys play Cheyenne Central at 7:30 p.m. For Rock Springs, the boys and girls take on Natrona at 10:30 a.m. and then Laramie at 6 p.m.

All Green River and Rock Springs games are broadcast and live-streamed on TRN Media. The Green River games can be heard on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. Rock Springs are on 97.9 KZWB. All games are live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and on YouTube at TRN Sports.