Day Three Recap: Green River and Rock Springs at James Johnson Winter Showcase

CHEYENNE – The Tigers and Wolves basketball teams combine for a 2-2 record on the third and final day of the James Johnson Winter Showcase. They finished the tournament with a combined 3-12 record.

The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves played Cheyenne South today. They both ended up victorious which gave Green River a 2-5 record at the tournament. The girl’s 41-14 win today against South gave them a 1-3 record at the tournament.

With the win, Lady Wolves head coach, Rick Carroll, has now won 400 games in his 32-year career. Carroll has coached 789 games. he is now 262-184 as the girls head coach and 138-205 as the boys head coach.

The boys went 1-2 at the tournament after defeating South 76-41. Chis Wilson and Theran Archibald would both have a great game today. Wilson finished with 25 points and Archibald finished with 24.

Rock Springs finished the tournament with a combined 1-7 record. The lone win came from the girls who defeated Natrona County 59-36 on day two. Today, both the girls and boys played Cheyenne Central. The boy would play a solid game against the No. 1 ranked Central team but fell 73-60. The girls would also fall to Central 51-32. The girls finish the tournament 1-3 while the boys go winless in Cheyenne at 0-4.