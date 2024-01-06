Day Two Recap: Green River and Rock Springs at James Johnson Winter Showcase

CHEYENNE – The Tigers and Wolves basketball teams combine for a 1-6 record on the second day of the James Johnson Winter Showcase after losing all four games Friday.

The Green River Wolves played three games today. The girls played two and lost both. In the first game, they lost to Wheatland 51-42. Nicole Wilson and Addison Demaret would both end the game with 10 points. The girls would also lose 54-30 to the top-ranked Cheyenne East girls. The boys would face number one ranked Cheyenne Central and fall 68-33. Chris Wilson had a solid game and finished with 14 points, leading the team.

Rock Springs girls and boys both played two games each with the girls winning one. The Lady Tigers defeated Natrona County 59-36 and played well against fifth-ranked Laramie but fell 45-31. The boys lost both games with an 82-54 final against No. 4 Natrona County and a 64-45 finish against No. 3 Laramie.

Next for both teams on Saturday, the Green River boys and girls will face Cheyenne South at 9 a.m. Rock Springs faces Cheyenne Central at 3 p.m.

All Green River and Rock Springs games are broadcast and live-streamed on TRN Media. The Green River games can be heard on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. Rock Springs games are on 97.9 KZWB. All games are live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and on YouTube at TRN Sports.