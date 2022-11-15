Daycare Services May Soon Be Available in SCSD No. 1

ROCK SPRINGS — Employee and student daycare services may soon become available in Sweetwater County School District No.1 following the approval of a recommendation made by the Board of Trustees Monday night.

The board unanimously authorized superintendent Kelly McGovern to begin researching the possibility of establishing a district preschool and daycare at the old Overland Elementary School.

SCSD No. 1 reopened Overland in September and is now using the building for its Head Start program. McGovern said the district would like to eventually turn the school into an early childhood development center which would include a preschool as well as a daycare center.

“There is a huge need for our ‘littles’ so that when they come into kindergarten they are actually ready for that in early literacy, math skills and social skills,” McGovern said.

The board’s approval will allow McGovern to begin the next steps of conducting a cost analysis, sustainability, insurance costs, staffing and academic needs for the center.

The daycare would be for our employees, and if we have students who are parents themselves, it would be a way for them to continue attending school which is so important. SCSD No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern

McGovern added that a daycare could help the district with employee recruitment efforts and retention of teachers in the district.

Trustee George Reedy, who was attending his final meeting as a board member, said a preschool would be an excellent way for students to get acclimated to life away from their parents.

Board chairwoman Carol Jelaco said the center is not intended to be a money maker but rather a service the district could provide employees who need daycare options.

“We know there’s a shortage of daycare availability in this area,” Jelaco said.

McGovern said she would begin the process of researching the project this month and offer recommendations to the board at either its December or January meeting.