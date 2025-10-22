DCI Seeks Information About Capitol Building Incident

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is asking residents for any information they may have regarding a suspected improvised explosive device left at the Wyoming Capitol Building Tuesday.

The device was found on the Great Seal in front of the Capitol Building by a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The pedestrian took the device into the building and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were informed of its presence. The building was evacuated at about 9:45 a.m., and multiple state and local agencies responded to the incident.

The area between 21st Street and 26th Street between Carey Avenue and Central Avenue was closed shortly after noon, with law enforcement utilizing police dogs and drones to sweep the area. At 2:35 p.m., all streets except 26th Street were reopened, with 26th Street reopening at about 4:30 p.m. The Capitol Building was closed for the rest of the day but will reopen Wednesday morning.

People with possible information about the incident, including videos, recordings or photographs of suspicious activity are asked to contact DCI. Those who wish to contact DCI can do so through its webpage and clicking the link to a dedicated page about the incident.