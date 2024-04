Police responded to a report of a dead body under Hancock Bridge near Dewar Drive Thursday morning. Courtesty photo

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department reported Thursday that a dead body was found under the Hancock Bridge near Dewar Drive.

RSPD first received notification of a dead body around 10:50 a.m.

“The victim has been identified and family notification is pending,” RSPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation and SweetwaterNOW will report further information as it becomes available.