Deanna Miller (May 4, 1953 - October 12, 2025).

Deanna Miller, 72, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River. She was a 48-year resident of Kemmerer.

Deanna was born May 4, 1953, in Rexburg, Idaho, to her loving parents, Dee William Eddie and Nyal Bigler.

She married Dee Lynn Miller July 30,1971 in Rexburg, Idaho.

Deanna was a proud alumnus of Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho, having graduated in 1971. Shortly thereafter, she dedicated her life to being a homemaker, nurturing her family with boundless love and affection. Her home was always filled with the warmth of her kindness and the comforting aromas of her cooking. Deanna had a passion for quilting and sewing, creating treasured pieces that will continue to grace her family for generations.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where her faith was a cornerstone of her life, providing her with strength and guidance.

Deanna’s greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her husband, Dee Lynn Miller of Kemmerer; two sons, David Miller and wife Samantha of Green River and Kurt Miller and wife Tanya of Kemmerer; one daughter, Racheal Thompson and husband Joshua of Minot, North Dakota; one half-brother, Jack Eddie of Dillon, Montana; eight precious grandchildren, with whom she spent many cherished moments, along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dee William Eddie, her mother Nyal Bigler, and her brother, Noel White.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, they kindly request that donations be made to Missions at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.

Deanna’s warm spirit and loving presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life and legacy will be held to honor her memory. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

May her soul rest in peace, eternally surrounded by light and love.