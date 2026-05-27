Deanna Poignee (January 8, 1947 – May 25, 2026)

Deanna Poignee, 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Rock Springs, on May 25, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 8, 1947, in Scribner, Nebraska, to Adolph and Edna Mueller. Deanna graduated from Scribner High School and later continued her education at Western Wyoming Community College. Deanna dedicated more than two decades of service as the Front Desk Manager at the Quality Inn, where she worked for 22 years until retiring in July 2024.

Deanna will be remembered as a loving, caring, generous, and beautiful woman who always placed the needs of others before her own. She deeply cherished time spent with her family and especially enjoyed camping in the mountains with loved ones. She treasured gambling trips with her daughters, lunches with her son, and watching her grandchildren grow and pursue their dreams. Above all, Deanna’s faith in God remained strong and unwavering throughout her life.

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She is survived by her son, Stacy Poignee; daughters, Anita Wyant and husband Tom, and Lisa Carrillo and husband Mark, all of Rock Springs; brothers, Hillard Mueller and Kurtis Mueller and wife Judy; sister, Rohnda Roehrs and husband Mike; grandchildren, Shainia Carrillo, Jackson Poignee, Sasha Landis, Brittany Poignee, Charles Poundstone, Heather Platzer, and Paul Wyant; as well as 15 cherished great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Edna Mueller; and her sisters, Joan Walker, Sonya Mueller, and Jeanette Zrust.

A viewing will be held at 1:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will follow at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.