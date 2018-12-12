Debbra Kay White (August 20, 1955 – December 12, 2018)

PINEDALE– Debbra Kay White, 63, of Boulder, Wyoming passed away Saturday December 12, 2018 at the Sublette Center in Pinedale with family and friends at her side.

Debbra was born August 20, 1955 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Andrew and Catherine Chernoby.

Debi enjoyed the life that only living in Sublette County Wyoming can offer; she was a friend to many and had a special gift for communicating with animals. She earned the 2nd degree Black Belt Karate in the discipline of Shorin Ryu.

She was a talented licensed cosmetologist and worked with Margie Nystrom at the Hair Outfitters for over 25 years.

She is survived by her husband David Payne; son Ron (Rachel) White; grandson Andrew James White; step children Michael and Leah Payne; brother Andrew Chernoby and her parents Andrew and Catherine Chernoby.

Debi’s family and friends will gather for a celebration of life at the Pinedale V.F.W. in February of 2019. Notice of date and time will be announced prior to the gathering.