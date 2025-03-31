Debora Soulé Named March’s Volunteer of the Month

Deborah with 'I Spy with My Little Eye' as a finalist in Jackson Hole Still Works Label competition. Courtesy of Downtown Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Debora Thaxton Soulé has been named March’s Volunteer of the Month by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA for her vital role in the success of March’s Arts Month programming and the Mayor’s Arts Awards.

Soulé was the recent chair of the Arts and Culture Committee and worked as the director for the Community Fine Arts Center for 24 years. Her involvement extends to events including the annual Artists and Makers Market and she continues to have an inspiringly strong passion for the arts.

Her journey began in East Carolina University in Greenville, North Caroline where she received a B.F.A. in clay and painting and she has stayed in touch with art through many different mediums including cartooning for GAF Viewmaster, custom bridal designs, painting, graphic design, and operating a pottery studio.

“Believing the arts feed our souls, I hope everyone finds a way to include visual or performing arts in their life,” she said.