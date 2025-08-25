Deborah Ann Vollmer (May 16, 1951 – August 12, 2025)

Beloved mother, wife, and grandmother, Deborah Ann Vollmer, 74, of Rock Springs, passed away on Aug. 12, 2025. She was surrounded by her devoted family following an accident.

Debbie was born on May 16, 1951, in Denver. After graduating from high school, she later settled in Utah, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in interior design. She raised her family there while pursuing many passions. With a strong entrepreneurial spirit, Debbie owned and operated several businesses throughout her life, including an interior design studio and a high-end floral studio in Sugar House, Utah. Her work reflected not only her determination but also her boundless creativity. She had a gift for envisioning beauty, bringing ideas to life, and inspiring those around her with her imagination and artistry.

Debbie met Jeff in high school, where they became close friends. Years later, life brought them back together, and on Nov. 11, 1995, she married the greatest love of her life. Together they shared nearly 30 years in Rock Springs, filling their days with adventures, mountain biking trips, camping, gardening, cooking, and simply enjoying each other’s company. Their marriage was a true partnership built on friendship, laughter, and devotion. Jeff continues to be an incredible father and “Papa” to their grandchildren, carrying forward the love he and Debbie shared.

Debbie embraced life with open arms, a free spirit, and a fearless sense of adventure. She loved to laugh, to try new things, and savor every experience big or small. She had a generous heart and would give the shirt off her back to help someone in need. Debbie loved music, dancing, reading, camping, cooking, car rides, and the simple joy of people-watching. She had a gift for connecting with others. Often, strangers found themselves sharing their life stories with her, where she offered encouragement, empathy, and exactly the words they needed to hear.

Among her greatest joys in life were raising her children and later watching her grandchildren grow. She was a natural mother, loving unconditionally and without judgment. If asked about her proudest accomplishment, she would not have pointed to her businesses or successes, but simply to her children and grandchildren, whom she considered her life’s greatest blessing. More than anything, Debbie found joy in the closeness of her family. She poured her heart into every child and grandchild, cherishing their milestones, their laughter, and even the simple everyday moments. For Debbie, her family was not just part of her life, they were her life.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Vollmer; daughter Elizabeth (Eric) Bingham and their son, Graydon; daughter Lindsay (Mark) Cowan and their daughters Bailey and Gracie; and son Taylor (AnnDee) Vollmer and their children, Dylan and Delaney Vollmer and Andrew and Addison Cooper.

She was preceded in death by her baby son, Ryan Taylor Halm, whom she now holds in her arms again.

Debbie’s loss is deeply felt by her family and all those who knew and loved her. Her memory will continue to live on and inspire strength, resilience, and generosity in all whose lives she touched.

In keeping with Debbie’s wishes, there will be no formal service. Her life will be celebrated in the company of her loving family.