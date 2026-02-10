Deborah (Debbe) Denise Barker (January 15, 1954 – February 3, 2026)

Deborah (Debbe) Denise Barker, 72, a cherished resident of Rock Springs, passed away Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at her home. She was a 23 year resident of Rock Springs, former resident of Superior; Oklahoma; Arizona; Illinois; Jacksonville, Arkansas.

She was born on Friday, January 15, 1954, in Long Beach, California; the daughter of Robert Fredrick Hurst and Mary Lucille Brown. Adopted daughter of Charles Edwin Ong.

Debbe spent her early years in various locations, having attended schools in California, Illinois, and Arkansas. Her adventurous spirit and love for new experiences shaped her into a resilient and compassionate individual. She worked on a logging crew, a fishing boat, and loved being a firefighter.

She married Thomas Baxter Barker October 6, 2005 in Kemmerer. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2024.

For 15 years, Debbe worked as a bus driver for Sweetwater School District #1, where she touched the lives of countless students and colleagues. She was known for her warm-hearted nature and unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and happiness of the children she transported. She retired in 2016, leaving behind a community that valued her service and dedication.

In addition to her professional life, Debbe found immense joy in being a devoted cat mom. Her love for animals was evident to all who knew her, and her home was always filled with the purrs and companionship of her beloved feline friends.

Debbe was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Baxter Barker; parents, Robert Fredrick, Mary Lucille Thornton, and Charles Edwin Ong; one brother Gary Joe “Stix” Maxwell; and one niece Karlana Lynn Maxwell.

Debbe is survived by one son John Anthony Lenington (Grace) of Illinois; one niece/honorary Daughter Cindy Diliberto (Sam) of Illinois; three granddaughters Bethany Ray, Alexis Diliberto, and Tabitha Elkins; one grandson RJ Loyet; one brother Maurice “David” Maxwell (Margaret) of Texas; friends and her beloved cats.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.

