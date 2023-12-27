Deborah “Debbie” Lee Tyler Peden (February 15, 1955 – December 22, 2023)

Deborah “Debbie” Lee Tyler Peden, 68, passed away peacefully in her home on December 22, 2023 surrounded by her loving family and reunited with her angel, Cara Ensign. Debbie was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a courageous one year battle with cancer.

She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on February 15, 1955; the daughter of Lee Tyler and Ellen Marie Mitchelson. Debbie attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1973 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She briefly attended Western Wyoming Community College in pursuit of an electrical engineering degree.

Debbie worked as a bookkeeper, hotel front desk clerk, manager at Little Caesars Pizza, manager at GNC, and had many jobs managing restaurants and retail stores. She worked for Home Depot for ten years and retired in 2020 as the Garden Manager.

Her interests included an obsession with horses from childhood, bowling, pencil-drawing, cooking and baking, sewing, and dry one-liners. She was an amazing friend to all who knew her, and no one was turned away from her kitchen table.

She truly was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whose life revolved around her family. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her son, John Partain Jr. and wife Charity of Grace, Idaho; one daughter Angie Partain of Billings, Montana; five brothers, John Seppie and wife Sandy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jim Tyler of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister Cindy Reich and husband Jeff of Hamilton, Montana; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Julius of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Barbara Welker of Seligman, Arizona; twelve grandchildren: Aubrey Wire (Tim Kerrigan), Colter Wire (Allysa Gallegos), Tanner Ensign (Alexis Broadbent), Austin Ensign (Liberty Eddy), Delaney Ensign, Jesse Robert, Faith Erramouspe, Jonah Erramouspe, Justin Partain, Sydney (Koby) Allen, Mason Partain, and Hayley Partain; six great-grandchildren; Lynzee, Laiken, Kohen, Khylar, Keelan, Wyatt, and two babies on the way; one honorary daughter, Kim Ensign.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Cara Ensign; three brothers, Ed Julius; Dan Julius and wife Carol; Joe Julius; one niece, Jennifer Julius; one nephew, Joseph Seppie.

The family would like to extend special recognition and appreciation to Dr. Melinda Poyer for the exceptional care of our mother and steadfast support of our family through this difficult time.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Thursday, December 28, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2023 at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.