Deborah Ellen Dowdney Hamilton (August 13, 1953 – May 22, 2024)

Deborah Ellen Dowdney Hamilton, known fondly as Debbie, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2024, in Rock Springs.

Born on August 13, 1953, in Camden, New Jersey, Debbie lived a life full of love, laughter, and joy.

Debbie is survived by her two sons, John and Kevin, and her two cherished granddaughters, Savannah and Samantha. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always creating a warm and loving home filled with wonderful memories.

A fun-loving and outgoing person, Debbie had a passion for life and for those she loved. She touched the hearts of everyone she met with her kind spirit and infectious smile. Debbie was married twice, finding her true soulmate in her second husband, Wayne Hamilton, who was the love of her life.

Debbie’s memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, and her legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.