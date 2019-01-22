Deborah Lynn Reddick Noland (March 31, 1958 – January 20, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Deborah Lynn Reddick Noland, 61, of Rock Springs passed away January 20, 2019 surrounded by her family at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after an unexpected illness.

She was born March 31, 1958 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the daughter of Donald Lance and Ila Aris Brown Reddick. She attended schools in Ridgway, Colorado and graduated from Ridgway High School with the class of 1976.

Deborah married David Weldon Noland on August 17, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She worked at Texas Gulf as a surface maintenance clerk for about 19 years, and as a bank teller at Rocky Mountain Bank for 12 years retiring in August of 2017.

Deborah was an loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter . She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, having family get together’s, beading, crafts, genealogy and “fishing.” She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.

Not a day will go by that we will not forget her contagious smile and laughter, her kind heart and warm hugs. We will miss the hours of family time spent together laughing and reminiscing about the mischief us kids would all get in that we thought she didn’t know about. Mothers have a funny way of knowing everything. She taught all of us kids all we needed to know about life except how to live without her, but we as a family will learn day by day together. We will always have the memories of her in our hearts.

Survivors include her husband David W. Noland of Rock Springs; father Don Reddick of Montrose, CO; sons Brad Cortez of Green River, WY, Brandon Noland and wife Carolann of Rock Springs and Brent Noland of Fruitland, ID; daughters Chelsea Cortez and companion Joe Godines of Rock Springs, Tia Noland and companion Adam Contreras of Fruitland, ID; brother Joe Reddick and wife Sherry of Rock Springs; grandchildren Taylor Davis, Jaden Godines, Zach Godines, Trayton Contreras, Keaton Noland, Isaac Noland, Elias Contreras and Arianna Contreras; and several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Ila Reddick, sister Valerie Reddick, maternal grandparents Floyd and Zola Brown, and paternal grandparents Lance and Estella Reddick.

A Celebration of Life & luncheon will be from 11 am to 2 pm Saturday, January 26, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 2055 Edgar St. Rock Springs.

Inurnment will take place in Norwood, CO at a later date.