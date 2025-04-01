Deborah Sue Welch (July 30, 1962 – March 26, 2025)

Deborah Sue Welch, 62, passed away at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming on March 26, 2025.

She was born on July 30, 1962 in Bloomington, Illinois, the daughter of Vernon Merrill and Sharron Lesher.

Deborah attended Aztec High School and graduated in 1980.

She worked as the apartment manager for AMC for 7 years until her recent passing.

Deborah also known as Debbie or Deb enjoyed sending her time cooking, hosting family gatherings, rock collecting, and taking pictures. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who thought of her more as a mom. Debbie was a kind, loving, caring person who put the people in her life above anything else. She will be deeply missed as she touched many people’s hearts throughout her life.

Survivors include her mother Sharron Lesher of Belton, MO; father Vernon Merrill of Illinois; sons Michael E. Duran of Rock Springs, Aaron M. Duran of Leesville, LA, Thomas Duran of Rock Springs; daughters Marissa Duran of Rock Springs, Katherine A. Johnson of Post Falls, ID, Alexis N. Welch of San Antonia, TX, Vanessa S. Welch of Rock Springs; brothers Tim Montoya of NM, Tracy Montoya of MO; sister Angela Merrill-Oesch of IL; grandchildren Joseph Duran, Daniel Duran, Autumn Duran, Lawrence Duran, Caden Duran, Emma Johnson, Oakley Johnson, Gentry Bennett, Oni Duran; as well as 3 nieces and 2 nephews.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.