Debra Jo Tomich (February 1, 1954 – November 20, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Debra Jo Tomich, 64, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Ms. Tomich was born on February 1, 1954 in Laramie, Wyoming the daughter of Carl C. Tomich and Violet L. Smith.

She attended school in Farson, Wyoming and was a 1972 graduate of the Farson Eden High School.

Ms. Tomich enjoyed cooking, hiking, camping, making pottery and she was an avid rock hunter. Above all else she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons; Jason Tomich of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Oliver Gooden of Knoxville, Tennessee, Stanleigh Tomich of Rock Springs, two daughters; Miranda Kennedy of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Chelsea Egbert of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers; Karl Tomich of Lander, Wyoming, Andrew Tomich of Eden, Wyoming, five grandchildren; Connor, Thomas, Finley, Leo and Vincent.

A celebration of Debra’s life will take place in Farson, Wyoming at 3:00 p.m. on December 1, 2018 at the Farson Community Center.

