Debra Kay Mikulenka (April 12, 1955 – July 31, 2023)

Former Sweetwater County resident Debra Kay Mikulenka, 68, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on July 31, 2023, from heart failure.

Debra was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, to the late Mildred and Kenneth Collins. She graduated from Carroll High School, and later attended Del Mar College. Debra met and married her husband of 22 years, Michael Mikulenka, while living in Corpus Christi, Texas. They later moved to Wyoming, where they raised their four children. Debra enjoyed camping, music, and nature.

Debra is survived by her two sons, James Mikulenka of Katy, Texas, and Justin Mikulenka of Bastrop, Texas; two daughters, Ashley Nibert and Brittany Mikulenka both of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, Ava Mikulenka, Lennon Mikulenka, Rayne Nibert, and Nikolai Nibert, all of San Antonio, Texas; a brother, Kevin Collins of Cuero, Texas; and Michael Mikulenka of Bastrop, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mildred Collins, and her brother, Michael Collins.

Debra, who was raised to love the beach and the sun, grew to love the snow-capped mountains of Wyoming and has chosen the Grand Tetons for her final resting place. She was loved and will be missed.