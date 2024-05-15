Decker Glass is Excited to Announce its Acquisition of PM Auto Glass

Decker leadership is proud of the fact that PM Auto Glass has entrusted its team to care for its current customers and employees.

Both ownership teams share the same values around quality work at a fair price. We agreed Wyoming is a small state putting customers first is a must.

With this acquisition, Decker will provide a one-stop shop for glass needs in the Rock Springs/Green River area. Furthermore, the entire I-80 corridor will have access to exceptional glass services with the recent opening of Decker’s new location in Cheyenne.

Vice President of Decker Glass, Tim Cortez remarked, “Decker believes PM Auto Glass has put forth a service over many years that deserves a lasting legacy in the surrounding area, and we thank the past owners for their trust in us for carrying on that legacy for their loyal customer base.”

Current PM Auto Glass Customers can call the Decker Rock Springs location for assistance with their glass needs at 307-382-3846. Or stop by our location at 1307 Elk Street. The PM Auto Glass phone number will automatically forward temporarily.