Dee Chester Wadsworth (May 27, 1926 – September 27, 2023)

Dee Chester Wadsworth, 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 at his home in Jamestown, Wyo. He was a resident of Jamestown for the past 51 years and former resident of Blackfoot, Idaho.

He was born May 27, 1926 in Shelly, Idaho; the son of Chester Parley Wadsworth and Electa Marie Saunders.

Mr. Wadsworth attended schools in Idaho.

He was a United States Army Veteran having served in World War II.

Mr. Wadsworth married Uva Jeannie Taylor Aug. 29, 1951 in Stevenson, Wash.

He worked for the Boilermakers as a Welder for 25 years before retiring. Mr. Wadsworth worked 12 years for The Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in maintenance.

Mr. Wadsworth loved spending time with family; fly fishing; gardening and woodworking.

Survivors include his wife, Uva Jeannie Wadsworth of Jamestown, Wyoming; six sons Doug Chester Wadsworth and wife Malinda of Green River, Wyoming; Dan Wadsworth and wife Anona of Rigby, Idaho; Tim Wadsworth and wife Elaine of Green River, Wyoming; Lon Wadsworth and wife Lavonne of Green River, Wyoming; Jaimy Wadsworth and wife Kimberli of Jensen, Utah; Todd Wadsworth and wife Crystal of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Ray Wadsworth and wife Sandra of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Jean Stucki of Brigham City, Utah; Nita Jones of Blackfoot, Idaho; one sister-in-law, Yvonne Saunders of Brigham City, Utah; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Donald Saunders; two brothers-in-law, Lynn Hiatt; Doyle Stucki; two sisters, Beth Alexander and husband Gene; Lorna Butikoffer and husband Alan.

Funeral Services will be conducted at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2023, 1000 West 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Dee’s memory to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 West 4th, North Green River, Wyoming, 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.