DeeAnn Marie Montoya (September 5, 1957 – July 14, 2026)

DeeAnn Marie Montoya, 68, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

She was born September 5, 1957, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, DeeAnn lived a life rich with love and dedication to her family and community.

She married Anthony J. Montoya December 24, 1978 in Green River. He preceded her in death March 27, 2026.

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A longtime resident of Green River, DeeAnn was known for her warm heart and generous spirit. She attended schools in Peyton, Colorado, graduating from Peyton High School in 1976. She went on to build a career in sales, where she was admired for her compassion and commitment.

Survivors include her son Anthony Thomas Montoya of Green River; two daughters, Valerie Marie Montoya of Green River; Laura Ann Bodell and husband Luke of Grand Junction, Colorado; two godsons, Lorenzo Montoya; Jace Bunderman both of Green River; step-mother, Sonja Chaffins of Minnie, Kentucky; mother-in-law, Felicia Montoya of Green River; three brothers, Mark West and wife Tessa of Kismet, Kansas; Rex Carrier and wife Beth of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Shannon Chaffins and wife Angie of Willard, Ohio; two brothers-in-law, Willie Montoya and wife Tina of Green River; Ronnie Montoya and wife Marcella of Mesquite, Nevada; four sisters, MaryAnn Ashley of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Linda Winter and husband Bill of Kismet, Kansas; Sandy West of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Rae Easton of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters-in-law, Doris Chacon; Darlene Munoz and husband Miguel both of Green River, seven grandchildren, Jett Kuckert; Trey Montoya and wife Shady; Cayden Frye and wife Jazmin; Shandalyn Frye; Lillyan Bodell; Easton Montoya; LJ Bodell; three great-grandchildren, Camrie Rae Ann Marion; Rowyn Elysabeth Montoya; Ezra August Montoya; one uncle, Wilford Cordova; several cousins; nieces and nephews along with her White Mountain Lumber family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony “Tony” Montoya; mother Hazel Marie Higgins; father-in-law Leo A. Montoya; maternal grandparents, Harlan and Della Higgens; two brothers-in-law, Eugene Montoya and Larry Chacon; one sister-in-law, Maxine Montoya; one niece, Dawn Jennings; and furry baby Pez.

She enjoyed doing crafts of any kind and spending time with her family.

DeeAnn’s life was marked by her unwavering dedication to her family and her ability to find joy in every moment. Her genuine smile and infectious laughter will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Cremation will take place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 4:00 pm Monday, July 20, 2026 at the church.