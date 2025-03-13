Deeds Named February 2025 URA Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS –– The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recently recognized Gabriel “Gabe” Deeds as its February volunteer of the month.

According to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, Deeds’ dedication, hard work, and positive spirit make a significant impact on Downtown Rock Springs.

Deeds volunteers twice a week with the organization, taking on a variety of tasks helping keep the downtown area looking its best. His work ranges cleaning up litter and distributing posters to scrubbing Bunning Hall weekly and ensuring the bathrooms are spotless after events. His enthusiasm and willingness to lend a hand wherever needed have not gone unnoticed.

Deeds is 20 years old and was born with a rare genetic disorder called Microduplication 16p 13.11-13.12, which presents itself as developmental delays, intellectual impairments, and autism. Despite the challenges this brings, he approaches life with enthusiasm and determination. He has a deep love for Nerf guns, all things military-related, video games, shopping, and eating out. He also enjoys taking his dog, Link, to the dog park and hiking when the weather allows.

His journey hasn’t been without obstacles, but thanks to the unwavering support of his case manager, Jody Kelly, and the dedicated guidance of the team at the URA, Deeds has thrived. Kelly’s advocacy and encouragement have played a key role in ensuring he receives the opportunities and resources he needs to succeed.

“We are incredibly grateful for Gabe’s dedication to Downtown Rock Springs,” Chad Banks, manager of Rock Springs Main Street/URA said. “His hard work and positive attitude do not go unnoticed, and we’re honored to recognize him as our February Volunteer of the Month.”