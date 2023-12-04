Deer Rescued from Ice on the Green River

GREEN RIVER — A deer that fell through the ice on the Green River was rescued Sunday by the Green River Fire Department (GRFD) and other emergency personnel.

The GRFD, with Castle Rock Ambulance to back, were paged to Expedition Island at approximately 4:10 p.m. Sunday for a reported deer stuck in the ice. The original report came in from the Wyoming State Fire Marshal Inspector who noticed the deer struggling. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) and Green River Police Department arrived on scene shortly after the original report.

Wyoming Game and Fish requested GRFD’s Swift Water Rescue Team to help remove the deer. When the rescue team arrived, they began to retrieve the deer with a Nebulus Emergency Flotation Device.

The deer was successfully removed from the ice and was moved to Evers Park where WGFD personnel began to bring the body temperature of the deer up.

“At this time it looks as though the deer will make a full recovery,” the GRFD said. “If you happen to see a deer in the area that is a little weak please stay away and let him recover fully.”

The fire department would like to remind everyone that the ice is dangerous and to please keep your animals, children, and yourselves off of the ice.