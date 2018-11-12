Deer Trail Assisted Living and The Beck Family Thank Community

ROCK SPRINGS– Deer Trail Assisted Living and the Beck Family issued a thank you statement for the community’s help over the weekend in locating 86-year-old Milton Beck.

The thank you reads as follows:

“Deer Trail Assisted Living and The Beck Family offers a thank you for all the support this past weekend.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“The hours spent by so many professionals, as well as the public on our behalf is overwhelming. While your kindness can never be repaid we will continue to be a proud partner in this community.

“We love and appreciate Rock Springs and Sweetwater County and are so proud to call you our neighbors. Again, thank you!”