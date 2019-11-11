Deer Trail Assisted Living Giving Away FREE Thanksgiving Pies!

Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care would like to say thank you to our community during the holiday season by offering each household a free pie.

Call (307) 362-0100 to order your FREE pie today!

ORDERING

Place your order by phone November 11th – November 18th between 10AM & 4PM.

OPTIONS

Choice of pie includes Apple, Pumpkin, and Pecan.

PICK-UP

Pies will be available for pick-up on November 26th between 9AM-4PM.

“We just want to thank our community and help make the holidays a little easier if we can.”

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.