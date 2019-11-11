Deer Trail Assisted Living Giving Away FREE Thanksgiving Pies!

Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care would like to say thank you to our community during the holiday season by offering each household a free pie.
Call (307) 362-0100 to order your FREE pie today!
ORDERING
Place your order by phone November 11th – November 18th between 10AM & 4PM.
OPTIONS
Choice of pie includes Apple, Pumpkin, and Pecan.
PICK-UP
Pies will be available for pick-up on November 26th between 9AM-4PM.
“We just want to thank our community and help make the holidays a little easier if we can.”
