Deer Trail Assisted Living Giving Away FREE Thanksgiving Pies!

Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care would like to say thank you to our community during the holiday season by offering each household a free pie.
Ordering
Place your order by phone November 3rd-November 15th between 10AM & 4PM.
Options
Choice of pie includes Apple, Pumpkin, and Pecan.
Pick-Up
Pies will be available for pick-up on November 20 from 9AM-5PM.
“We just want to thank our community and help make the holidays a little easier if we can.”
