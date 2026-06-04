Deer Trail Assisted Living Invites the Community to Summer Fun Day on June 5

Deer Trail Assisted Living Invites the Community to Summer Fun Day on June 5

Looking for a fun, family-friendly event to kick off the summer? Deer Trail Assisted Living is inviting the entire community to its Summer Fun Day on June 5 at 2:30 p.m.

This free community event promises an afternoon filled with food, entertainment, games, and activities for all ages at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs.

Guests can enjoy:

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • Bounce house fun
  • Water slide activities
  • Corn dogs
  • Funnel cake fries
  • Refreshments and drinks
  • Family-friendly games and entertainment

Adding to the excitement, the EIO Polka Band will provide live music throughout the afternoon, creating a festive atmosphere for residents, families, and community members to enjoy together.

Summer Fun Day is designed to bring generations together while celebrating the start of summer with great food, music, and plenty of activities for children and adults alike.

“We love creating opportunities for our residents and the community to come together,” organizers said. “This event is all about having fun, making memories, and enjoying a great afternoon with friends and family.”

Event Details June 5
2:30 p.m.
Deer Trail Assisted Living
2360 Reagan Avenue
Rock Springs, WY

Whether you’re stopping by for the live music, delicious food, family activities, or simply to enjoy the community atmosphere, Deer Trail Assisted Living welcomes everyone to join the celebration.

Mark your calendars and bring the family for an afternoon of summer fun!

Sponsored by Deer Trail Assisted Living.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-875-6666 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Not Sure How to Talk to Your Kids About Cannabis? We can Help!

Not Sure How to Talk to Your Kids About Cannabis? We can Help!

Short, Fun and Easy to Learn Sweepstakes Slot Games

Short, Fun and Easy to Learn Sweepstakes Slot Games

First Wyoming Range Hunting & Fishing Expo — A Full Weekend Built for the Outdoors

First Wyoming Range Hunting & Fishing Expo — A Full Weekend Built for the Outdoors

Bringing Heart Back to Home Care: How Homestead Care Services LLC is Putting Community First

Bringing Heart Back to Home Care: How Homestead Care Services LLC is Putting Community First