Deer Trail Assisted Living Invites the Community to Summer Fun Day on June 5

Looking for a fun, family-friendly event to kick off the summer? Deer Trail Assisted Living is inviting the entire community to its Summer Fun Day on June 5 at 2:30 p.m.

This free community event promises an afternoon filled with food, entertainment, games, and activities for all ages at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs.

Guests can enjoy:

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Bounce house fun

Water slide activities

Corn dogs

Funnel cake fries

Refreshments and drinks

Family-friendly games and entertainment

Adding to the excitement, the EIO Polka Band will provide live music throughout the afternoon, creating a festive atmosphere for residents, families, and community members to enjoy together.

Summer Fun Day is designed to bring generations together while celebrating the start of summer with great food, music, and plenty of activities for children and adults alike.

“We love creating opportunities for our residents and the community to come together,” organizers said. “This event is all about having fun, making memories, and enjoying a great afternoon with friends and family.”

Event Details June 5

2:30 p.m.

Deer Trail Assisted Living

2360 Reagan Avenue

Rock Springs, WY

Whether you’re stopping by for the live music, delicious food, family activities, or simply to enjoy the community atmosphere, Deer Trail Assisted Living welcomes everyone to join the celebration.

Mark your calendars and bring the family for an afternoon of summer fun!

Sponsored by Deer Trail Assisted Living.