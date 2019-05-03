Deer Trail Assisted Living is Hiring

Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care is hiring for multiple care positions.

Current Openings

  • Full time Night shift Nurse
  • Full time Evening shift CNA
  • Full time Night shift CNA
  • Full time Day shift CNA
  • Part-Time Dietary Aide

*Nursing positions must have an active WY CNA, LPN or RN license

To Apply

Please apply in-person at 2360 Reagan Ave.

 

