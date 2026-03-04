Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care Center is Hiring Full Time Nurses

Deer Trail Assisted Living and Memory Care is hiring

Now Hiring: Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Registered Nurse (RN) – Day Shift

Deer Trail Assisted Living is currently looking for a compassionate and reliable LPN or RN to join our team on the day shift.

If you’re passionate about caring for seniors and want to work in a supportive, resident-focused environment, we’d love to meet you. Our team is dedicated to helping residents live comfortably while receiving personalized care and support each day.

Position:

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Registered Nurse (RN)

Shift: Day Shift

How to Apply:

Interested applicants can apply in person at Deer Trail Assisted Living.

2360 Reagan Ave. Rock Springs, WY 82901

For More Information (307) 362-0100 (office)



Join a team that truly cares about the people they serve and the community they’re part of!