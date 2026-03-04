Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care Center is Hiring Full Time Nurses

Now Hiring: Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Registered Nurse (RN) – Day Shift

Deer Trail Assisted Living is currently looking for a compassionate and reliable LPN or RN to join our team on the day shift.

If you’re passionate about caring for seniors and want to work in a supportive, resident-focused environment, we’d love to meet you. Our team is dedicated to helping residents live comfortably while receiving personalized care and support each day. 

Position:
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Registered Nurse (RN)
Shift: Day Shift

How to Apply:

Interested applicants can apply in person at Deer Trail Assisted Living.

2360 Reagan Ave. Rock Springs, WY 82901

For More Information (307) 362-0100 (office)

Join a team that truly cares about the people they serve and the community they’re part of!

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

