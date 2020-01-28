Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care Center to Offer FREE Training

Deer Trail Assisted Living and Memory Care is hosting a training course designed to identify normal brain aging vs. dementia diseases.

Presented by Karen Jenkins, RN and Wellness Director of Deer Trail Assisted Living and Memory Care, the training is FREE to all community members.

CEUs available for medical professionals.

Normal Aging vs. Not Normal Aging: Identifying the Differences Between a Normal Aging Brain and Dementia



Thursday, January 30th, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm



Deer Trail Assisted Living in the Rialto Theatre



2360 Reagan Ave. Rock Springs, WY 82901

Please contact Kristen Ramirez @ (307) 362-0100 (office)

or (307) 871-9735 (cell) with any questions.

RSVP for training preferred due to limited seating, however walk-ins are welcome!

