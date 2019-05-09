Delia Maria Vasquez (August 21, 1924 – May 7, 2019)

GREEN RIVER– Delia Maria Vasquez commonly known as Dee, 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by family at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. It was with great sadness that we mourn her passing yet celebrate her life.

Dee was born on August 21, 1924 in Antonito, Colorado to Jose Tranqulino and Isabel Lopez Vigil. There she was raised with her four siblings until the age of 18 at which time the family moved to Green River, Wyoming. It was Green River she met her lifelong companion Joe (Jose) Vasquez and they were married on July 6, 1946. Together they raised seven children.

Dee was a strong and devoted mother who worked hard to provide for her family. She enjoyed family time and was always found in the kitchen cooking for those she loved. Later in life, she enjoyed being a grandmother and took great interest in what her family was doing by attending activities and sports events. She took great pride in obtaining her GED and attending classes at Western Wyoming Community College.

Dee also had a strong sense of humor and could make all who knew her, enjoy her jokes and quick wit. Throughout her years, Dee enjoyed many activities that she shared with her family. She enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, hiking, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed golfing and was on numerous bowling leagues. She was also a longtime member of the Eagles Auxiliary.

Above all, Dee was a wealth of information and wisdom. Growing up in the Great Depression and without much guidance gave her wisdom beyond her years and she was a true matriarch of her family. She always saw the best of things and her children and grandchildren would seek out her advice and counsel.

Throughout her life, Dee worked as a waitress for many businesses around Green River and in 1986 retired from the Union Pacific Railroad.

Survivors include her seven children; Kathy (Orlando) Vigil; Rita (Guenther Popp) Bellis; Ronald (Deborah) Vasquez; Ernestine (John) Prue; Christine (Dennis) Henthorn; Mary (Douglas) Barker; Anita (Jack) Bryant, 22 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Bernice Ortega and Roseanne Muniz, several nieces and nephews, and her extended family at Mission at Castle Rock.

Dee is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joe and one grandson, Dustin Henthourn, one son- in- law, Andrew Bellis, brother Ross Vigil, and her two sisters Kay Brothers and Margaret Gonzalez.

Services for Dee are pending.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Dee’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, St #220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.