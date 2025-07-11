Delores Jean Rees (February 27, 1942 – July 4, 2025)

Delores Jean Rees born on February 27, 1942, to Merdith (Clark) Linton and Kenneth Linton in Renton Washington. Delores had a tenacious spirit to live how she wanted.

Delores attended school and enjoyed a youth with her family and sibling Norman Linton on their family ranch. She attended some early schooling and a day school to assist with job building skills.

As the years unfolded, our cherished friend embraced adulthood with determination and a free spirit. She married Paul Rees in May of 1984 they later divorced (1986). She made friends wherever she went, she took off on an adventure without letting her family know which is how she ended up in Rock Springs WY. After a year of searching for Delores her stepsister Darlene found her. Norman came to Rock Springs to make sure she was ok. Delores had found her home – her way – Rock Springs was her home, and she found happiness here.

She made Sweetwater County her home for the last thirty or so years. She loved spending time at the senior center, visiting the wild horses and all the wood cows in front of the local businesses. Delores would always attend a lunch at the Village Inn, Denny’s and loved to see the big, beautiful flag on Dewar Drive.

At the heart of everything was family, while Delores loved her family and talked about her brother, sister and momma a lot she created a family of her own here with her Wyoming waiver support. Her providers (or as she called them the dividers) shared that no matter how bad your day was she always knew how to make you smile. She would spread smiles at the library, RSNB, the Grocery store and especially Dr Dansies office.

Delores is survived by her baby Brother Norman Linton whom she loved and cherished with her whole heart. Niece Michelle Linton (Ryan Richey). Chad Linton (Shawna) and her very special great niece Morgan. Many cousins and extended family members. Her Stepsister the great detective and best daily support a girl could ask for Darlene Louviere. Darlene promised Merdith before her death that she would check on Delores daily and she kept her promise calling her daily until she was able to say goodbye on the evening on the 3rd of July.

The family she chose and cared for, her dividers to name a few Jody Kelly, Nicole Armstrong, The Leap services crew especially Nicole Manus who stayed by Delores’s side until she took her last breath and Lucy Hernandez. Holly Mower and her family. The grandkids she didn’t sign up for but loved like she did Kameron Walker, Dylan Vavra, Breanna Mower, Noah Mower, and Ryder Mower and her favorite lunch date James boy (aka Jason Mower). Vramma Dee-Dee will be missed.

Delores was proceeded in death by her father and mother and there was probably a great reunion in heaven when she arrived in the morning on the fourth of July.

Her family would like to express gratitude to all the providers, friends and neighbors. You helped Delores live independently with dignity and all the grace she wanted. We are forever thankful for your assistance. Delores loved you all.

Dee-Dee you will be missed – but you will never be forgotten.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025 in the Mount Hope Cemetery, 1012 S. Bridge Street, Baker City, Oregon.

Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com.