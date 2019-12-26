DeLoris B. Wirtz (April 20, 1927 – December 25, 2019)

DeLoris B. Wirtz, 92, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was a former long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and a current resident of Cheyenne.

DeLoris was born on April 20, 1927 in Neche, North Dakota; the daughter of Henry P. Bonaime and Delia C. Lemiear.

She attended schools in North Dakota.

DeLoris married John P. Milender and they later divorced.

She worked as a cashier at the Outlaw 66 Service Station and a bartender for the VFW, American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151 for many years until her retirement in 2004.

DeLoris was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, and VFW Auxiliary.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, and her religion played a major role in her life.

DeLoris enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, shopping, painting ceramics, and was an avid angel collector.

Survivors include one son; Alvin D. Wirtz of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Sylvia D. Kalis of Walhalla, North Dakota, Jeanette Phelps and husband Michael of Cheyenne, Wyoming, 18 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Lester Donald Wirtz and one daughter Anne Kendrick; one great-grandson Dyllon Byrne; seven brothers; Clarence Bonaime, Raymond Bonaime, Henry Bonaime, Virgil Bonaime, Leo Bonaime, Lewis Bonaime, Lawrence Bonaime, two sisters; Estelle Bonaime, Mabel Bonaime.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 A.M. Thursday, January 2, 2019 at Saint’s Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 11:00 A.M.Thursday, January 2, 2019 at the church. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the church on Thursday, one hour prior to the rosary.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com