Dementia Diagnosis Online Discussion Set for Jan. 25

LARAMIE — Wyoming Dementia Together, a statewide nonprofit caregiver network offered through the University of Wyoming’s Center on Aging (WyCOA), will host a discussion on the different types of dementia and the importance of early diagnosis Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The program is free and open to the public and will be presented by Katherine Kitchen Andren, a neuropsychologist specializing in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias at the University of Utah.

“It’s vitally important that caregivers learn of the different types of dementia to better enable them to care for their loved ones,” Kitchen Andren said. “The earlier the medical diagnosis is made, the sooner the appropriate care can begin.”

Wyoming Dementia Together meets by Zoom every other Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. throughout the year. Programs feature a guest speaker and allow time for interactive discussion among those who attend online from throughout Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain region. Previous programs have covered topics including “Being a Care Partner and Advocate,” “Dementia and Driving,” “Taking Vital Signs: The Good, Bad and Basics,” “Building Caregiver Confidence,” “Personal Hygiene and Confidence,” “End of Life Care” and “Honoring Legacy: The Gift of a Lifetime.”

Future program topics include “Communication: Best Practices and Conversation Tips,” Feb. 8; “Behavioral Changes and Our Responses,” Feb. 22; “What Matters Most to Your Loved One — Conversations,” March 8; and “Caregiver Support Using Technology to Ease the Caregiver Burden,” March 22.

The Wyoming Dementia Together staff — which includes dementia care professionals, licensed clinical social workers, physical and occupational therapists, and caregivers themselves — started meeting in fall 2020 and has since been offering online programming help twice each month.

For information about registering for these free online Zoom sessions and the other services offered by Wyoming Dementia Together, call WyCOA at (307) 766-2829 or email wycoa@uwyo.edu.