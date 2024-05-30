Democrats Seek County, Senate Positions While Republican Incumbents Prepare for Primary Challenges

Political signs are becoming more prevalent in Sweetwater County, including this popular location on Stagecoach Blvd. in Rock Springs. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

SWEETWATER COUNTY – A Democrat is challenging two Republican incumbents for a position on the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners.

Joyce Jansa Corcoran filed to seek election to the county commissioner board Monday and is the sole Democrat filed so far. Corcoran was formerly a member of the Rock Springs City Council and is a former mayor of Lander.

In other filings municipal office, Tim Robinson filed for re-election to the Rock Springs City Council in Ward I, creating a race between himself and Rick Milonas for the position. For Superior Town Council, Thomas McCune filed Wednesday for election to the council and is the only resident who has filed for a Council position.

Corcoran isn’t the only local Democrat seeking election in Sweetwater County as Kenilynn Zanetti has filed to run for Senate District 12, which currently has incumbent Republican John Kolb and another Republican challenger Jeff Ramaj also seeking election to the senate seat. In Senate District 14, a third Republican has filed. Bill Winney from Bondurant joins Albert Sommers and Laura Taliaferro Pearson in seeking election to the senate position.

Many incumbent Republicans are facing challenges by members of their own party in the upcoming Primary Election in August. Incumbent J.T. Larson faces a challenge from Terry Ellison for House District 17. Additionally, Incumbent Cody Wylie faces two challengers in his re-election campaign in House District 39 from Laura Mckee and former Libertarian Marshall Burt. Wylie defeated Burt in 2022 when Burt was the sole Libertarian in the Wyoming Legislature.

Republican Clark Stith, who is the Speaker Pro Tempore in the Wyoming House, also has a challenger to his re-election campaign in House District 48. Republican Darin McCann of Rock Springs has also filed for election in the house district.

In Green River, Rep. Tony Niemiec of House District 60 faces a primary challenge from Marlene Brady while incumbent Republican Scott Heiner remains the sole candidate for House District 18. Republican Jon Conrad faces a primary challenge from Joe Webb in House District 19.