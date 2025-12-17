Demshar Appointed to Rock Springs URA Board

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council appointed Larry Demshar to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Board of Directors Tuesday evening.

Demshar is a lifelong Rock Springs resident with deep roots in the community. Born in Rock Springs in 1975, he graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1993 and earned his degree from the University of Wyoming in 1997. He has spent the past 25 years working in the life insurance industry as an analyst and underwriter.

In addition to his professional career, Demshar is actively involved in youth sports and community service. He coaches junior high football and track and serves on the board of the Future Tigers Little League Basketball League, where he also coaches. His volunteer efforts include supporting Packing Out Hunger, Climb Wyoming, the National High School Finals Rodeo, and the Rock Springs High School Regional Track Meet.

“Larry brings a strong combination of professional expertise, community involvement, and lifelong commitment to Rock Springs,” Maria Mortensen, chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA said. “His experience and dedication to youth programs and volunteer service will be a valuable asset as we continue our work to strengthen and revitalize Downtown Rock Springs.”