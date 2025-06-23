Dena Douchant Steps Down as Rock Springs Cheer Coach to Focus on Family

ROCK SPRINGS — Dena Douchant, the head coach of the Rock Springs High School cheer program, announced Monday she is stepping down from her role to focus on her family.

“After years of dedication, growth, and service to the Tiger Cheer program, I have made the heartfelt decision to step away from my coaching role,” Douchant said in a statement shared with SweetwaterNOW.

Douchant, who was named TRN Media’s Winter 2025 Coach of the Year, cited focusing on her family as the reason for the change.

“This decision was not made lightly. Coaching has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life—but after deep reflection, I’ve chosen to prioritize what matters most right now: my daughter and my family,” she said. “As a mom, this season calls for my full presence, and I’m embracing that with peace.”

Douchant’s impact on the Tiger Cheer program has been widely recognized throughout her tenure. Under her leadership, the team developed a reputation for energy, discipline, and school spirit, frequently performing at athletic events, community appearances, and state competitions.

“I am incredibly proud of the legacy I have built with Tiger Cheer,” she said. “The program has grown into a space where athletes are not only challenged but also uplifted—a program that values discipline, leadership, unity, and school pride.”

Douchant said she will continue to support the program and the Rock Springs community, even if she is no longer on the sidelines.

“While I may be stepping away from a leadership position, my support for the students, families, and the Tiger community remains strong,” she said. “I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to coach, lead, and be a part of something so meaningful.”