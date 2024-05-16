Dena F. Culver (September 26, 1960 – March 15, 2022)

Dena F. Culver, 61, passed away on March 15, 2022 in Aurora, Colorado following a lengthy illness.

She was born on September 26, 1960 in Lusk, Wyoming, the daughter of Dennis and Evelyn (Baronetti) Culver.

Dena graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1979.

She worked for the state of Colorado and its various counites for 25 years in administration before retiring in 2017.

Dena married Colin R. Navickas in Brighton, Colorado on September 21, 2002.

Her unconditional love for dogs and cats was a testament to her compassionate nature. Dena spent countless hours in the service of animal rescue, providing a safe haven for many furry friends especially cats.

Survivors include her husband Colin Navickas; brother Chad Culver; sister Denise Culver; cousins; aunts that she was very fond of; and one niece and nephew.

She was preceded in death by her father Denis Culver, and recently her mother Evelyn Culver.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery Columbarium on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.