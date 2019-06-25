Dena Jean Crawford Novotny Davis (February 24, 1946 – June 18, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Cherished mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Dena Jean Crawford Novotny Davis, age 73, passed away on June 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 24, 1946 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Hans LeRoy Crawford and Helen Wolthuis Crawford. She and her children moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1978.

Dena worked for many years as an administrative assistant before retiring from Zions Bank Corporation in 2013. After retiring, Mom enjoyed just being home. She kept busy piddling around the house and yard, watching her birds and favorite TV shows, and spending time with her family and friends. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.

Dena is survived by her children, David (Angie) Novotny, Christine (Jeff) Hart, Daniel Novotny, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, and her brother William (Arvella) Crawford.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Colleen and Carole.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, Utah. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the same location. Interment to follow services at Ogden City Cemetery