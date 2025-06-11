Denice LaRayne Long (September 16, 1969 – June 10, 2025)

Denice LaRayne Long, 55, of Rock Springs, passed away on June 10, 2025, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.

She was born on September 16, 1969, in Bellflower, California, to Douglas Long and Candice Lingle. Denice later moved to Wyoming and earned her GED in Rock Springs. She lived in Eden for over 25 years, where she raised her two children alongside her parents. Moving back to Rock Springs for the remainder of her life.

Denice worked many jobs throughout her life, most recently at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Her most cherished role, however, was being a mom and grandma. You could always find her cheering loudly at her kids’ events and staying involved in their lives no matter what it brought. While adopting a few others along the way.

She enjoyed crocheting, painting, playing piano, and camping—mostly for the food, family time, and the excuse to ditch her phone and act like a kid again. Her sharp wit and dark humor were trademarks, and time with her usually ended in laughter, good food, and at least one sarcastic remark.

Denice was the kind of person people turned to—not just for advice, but for comfort, honesty, and a place to be fully themselves. Her children and grandchildren were the pride of her life and her greatest legacy.

She is survived by her children, Micheal Long and Jessica Skinner (husband Colt); and her grandchildren, Rorie, Rhett, Yavihanna, JezzaVayca, Shandyn, Tighe, and Orion. She is also survived by cousins who were more like siblings: Julie Lowell, Derral Slaugh, Deen Slaugh, April Magnuson, Jody Pitlick, Richard Lingle, Phillip Murro, Wyatt Lingle, and Jeremiah Lingle; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Per her request, no formal services will be held. In her words: “Skip all that. Just take care of each other and have fun.”

In lieu of flowers, please smile big, laugh hard, and never miss a chance to say I love you. The family extends their gratitude to Hospice of Sweetwater County and Sage View Care Center.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.