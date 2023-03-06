Dennie Hughes (February 25, 1967 – March 2, 2023)

Dennie Hughes passed away on March 2, 2023, in Manila, Utah where he was a resident for most of his life. He also spent time living in Colorado, Oregon, Green River, Rock Springs, and Farson, Wyoming.

He was born on February 25, 1967, in Durango, CO.

Dennie graduated from Manila High School where he excelled as an honor roll student, friend, teammate, and basketball player.

He was described as the best unknown college basketball prospect in the state of Utah during his senior year. His coach, Richard Peterson said, “I feel he’s yet to reach his potential. He worries about teammates and doesn’t want to be a star, but he’s our leader and the rest of the kids look up to him.” That same sentiment and work ethic continually applied to Dennie in almost every facet of his life.

Dennie married Missy Butler in 1987 in Manila. They had two children together, Mike and Kali. They later divorced.

He was remarried to Kris Hughes in 2000 during a backyard ceremony in Farson. They had one child together, Erica. He then graciously adopted Kris’s children, Kaylee and Sammie. Together, they also raised Dennie’s niece Darellyn who they consider their daughter. They later divorced.

He began his career in 1988 as a laborer at Sisecam Wyoming where he was known as “Huey.” He worked tirelessly throughout the next 34 years to provide his family with everything they needed. He became an equipment operator and then an Off-Shift Maintenance Mechanic for c-crew (Rover).

In the words of his great friend and co-worker Paul Larson, “He was meticulous about getting the job done right and took a lot of pride in his work. Dennie had no filter and said whatever was on his mind, no matter who you were. Most of all, he enjoyed making the job fun, but if you messed up he’d let you know about it.” He made many life-long friends through his career that he considered family.

He was cherished by his family and friends as someone who insisted on lending a helping hand. Dennie had a wealth of knowledge and skill. He could build just about anything from the ground up. He spent countless hours repairing broken equipment, vehicles, and household appliances for loved ones “in a pickle.”

Dennie was happiest when he was playing sports, fishing, hunting, or camping with his kids, grandkids, and friends. He was an animated storyteller and if you ever sat down with him around a campfire or for a meal, he’d have you hysterically laughing.

One of his lesser-known hobbies was collecting and sorting coins. And we’re talking everything from an old penny to a silver dollar to coins from foreign countries. How he quietly acquired them is still a mystery to his family.

He also enjoyed spoiling his grandkids. He’d constantly pass on little trinkets or gifts that he knew would make them smile.

His proudest accomplishment was his family. He talked about each of his kids and grandkids with the biggest light in his eyes. In each conversation he had, he’d figure out a way to tell a story about something funny or impressive one of them had done recently. Most everything he did, he did for them.

To his kids, he could be equally charming and infuriating depending on the day and one’s perspective. They were usually on the receiving end of jokes at their expense and endless pranks. But they also fully understood the joy of his presence and the comfort of his hugs.

To his nieces and nephews, “Uncle Dennie” was the coolest guy in the world and a touchstone for comfort and guidance. To his siblings, he was the loving, rescuing, and protective big brother.

He suffered great loss throughout his time yet he remained exuberant for most of his days. To know Dennie was to love him. He truly was one of a kind. His absence leaves an irreplaceable void in the lives of so many.

Dennie is survived by his dad Darell Tate, his sisters Tina Clark and husband Ray Clark, and Ericka Cole; along with his son Mike Hughes and wife Jessie, daughters Kali Briggs and husband Wade, Kaylee Hughes, Darellyn Hughes and partner Bryant, Sammie Bryson and husband Chris, Erica Hughes and wife Tasha; as well as his grandchildren Tristen, Bentley, Korbin, Emjay, Jaxton, Kellen, Carter, Hailey, Boston, and Kylo.

He was preceded in death by his mother Sharon Tate, his sisters Charmaine and Cherri, along with his little brother Steve.

A service will be held at the LDS Church in Manila, UT on March 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow at 2 p.m. at the Hub in Manila. Friends and family are encouraged to attend to honor Dennie.

Condolences may be left at https://www.foxfh.com.